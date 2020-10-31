Sir Sean Connery’s widow reveals he died peacefully in his sleep
Sir Sean Connery died peacefully in his sleep as he wished, his widow Micheline has revealed.
Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90Sean Connery, the Scottish actor known for his role as the legendary James Bond, has died at the age of 90; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
Sean Connery Dies At 90The world is bidding a fond farewell to the first actor who portrayed James Bond. CBS News’ Tina Kraus reports.
Sean Connery dies at age 90Sean Connery dies at age 90