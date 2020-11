Turkey quake death toll rises to 64 as search for survivors continues Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:15s - Published Turkey quake death toll rises to 64 as search for survivors continues Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in Izmir, Turkey, on Saturday (October 31) as officials say the death toll has now increased to at least 64.The magnitude 7. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Search for Turkey quake survivors continues A survivor is pulled from the rubble in the port city of Izmir as the quake's death toll rises to 64.

BBC News - Published 3 hours ago



Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocks and the debris of eight collapsed buildings...

Hindu - Published 1 day ago







Tweets about this