Teen Babysitter Strangled, Shot For Trying To Stop A Thief

A teenage girl was babysitting a young girl in Fort Collins, Colorado when she saw a man trying to steal the family's truck.

She tried to stop him.

He strangled her, then shot her dead.

The child's mother reportedly discovered the babysitter dead in the family's driveway and allegedly found the suspect attacking her own daughter in the house.

Business Insider reports the mother and child hid in the house's crawl space before Weld County Sheriff's deputies and Windsor police responded to the scene.

Colorado police have arrested Trevor George, 32, in connection with the murder.