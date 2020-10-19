Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert
Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert
President Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring.
