Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Video Credit: WGHP - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

President Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphWorldNews


Trump suggests he may fire Fauci

President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election,...
Japan Today - Published

Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after election

President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation's top infectious disease expert,...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert [Video]

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert

US President Donald Trump has suggested he will fire the country’s topinfectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday’s election.Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Late Night Tackles Trump’s Fauci Attacks [Video]

Late Night Tackles Trump’s Fauci Attacks

Comics mocked President Donald Trump for shifting rising COVID-19 cases onto the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:59Published
With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci [Video]

With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci

[NFA] With just over two weeks to go before the election, President Trump spent much of Monday attacking and at times mocking the nation's top infectious disease expert. This video produced by Jonah..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published