Election and Covid GMK 110220

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

The pandemic is one of the biggest topics politicians have faced this election, and with just one day before the election, all eyes are on President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The pandemic...is one of the biggest topics politicans have faced this election... and with just one day before the election...all eyes are on president donald trump and former vice president joe biden.

John lorinc reports.

### l3: election 2020 white election and covid-19 l3: election 2020 white joe biden democratic presidential nominee l3: election 2020 white election and covid-19 l3: election 2020 white sen.

Rick scott r-florida l3: election 2020 white election and covid-19 l3: election 2020 white dr. jonathan reiner cnn medical analyst l3: election 2020 white election and covid-19 president donald trump and former vice president joe biden spent the final weekend of the 20-20 presidential campaign on the road.

President trump/no font needed "a vote for me and the republican party is a vote for the american dream."

--butted to-- joe biden/democratic presidential nominee "the only thing that can tear america apart is america itself.

And that's exactly what trump has been trying to do."

One of the major issues during this race is the covid-19 pandemic.

Sen.

Rick scott/r- florida "well, first off, we haven't beat it.

I think let's all agree on that.

I think that all of us, all of us, need to wear a mask, we need to social distance."

According to johns hopkins university, since january, there have been more than nine-point-two million confirmed cases in the u- s.....and more than 230-thousand deaths.

Dr. jonathan reiner/cnn medical analyst "we're going to see not just cases continue to escalate, but we're going to see perhaps 2,000 deaths per day two or three weeks from now."

And now voters will decide who should be in the white house to work to control covid-19 and help the country rebound.

President trump/no font needed "if you want a vaccine to kill the virus, a job to support your family and freedom to live your life then go cast your ballot, cast your vote for me."

--butted to-- joe biden/democratic presidential nominee "my public health plan will ensure the needs of communities that are being hit the hardest by this virus, a priority, not an afterthought."

I'm john lorinc reporting.

L3: election 2020 white fbi to investigate biden bus harassment from trump supporters meanwhile---the f-b-i is