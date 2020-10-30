'Lamar can't continue to play this way' — Shannon Sharpe on Ravens Week 8 loss to Steelers | UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the only undefeated team in the NFL after handing the Baltimore Ravens their second loss of the season.

Lamar Jackson came up just short of a game-winning drive on the last play of the game.

The reigning MVP completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes and turned the ball over 4 times.

Shannon Sharpe weighs in on Lamar Jackson's struggles.