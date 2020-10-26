Clay County Voting

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

Procedures the Clay County Circuit Clerk's Office are taking to make sure voters can vote safely on November 3, 2020.

Clerks offices are preparing polling locations for in-person voting for what could a record-breaking presidential election... w-t-v-a's bronson woodruff is in clay county where he spoke with one circuit clerk today about how workers are getting ready for this historic event.

"we will, first of all, be asking for patience from everybody because we will be limiting the amount of people in at one time."

That's just one of the efforts the circuit clerk's office is making to keep voters safe on november third.

Brown explained the office is asking everyone to wear their masks when they come inside.

"when they go in to vote, first off, to sign in, there is plexiglass in front of them and the workers."

She said there will be hand sanitizer and masks ready for anyone who needs them.

Brown explained poll personnel will give voters each a stylus pen to use for the t-s-x machines... they get to take the pen with them when they leave.

"the cards that go in the machine, once those are used and the voter as handled those, we will be cleaning those off again."

Standup: "brown said if a person has coronavirus or has been quarantined not to worry..

They can still vote on the curbside."

"it's gonna be a busy day, and we hope for things to go as smoothly as possible."

Reporter outro: across the state, people will be able to cast their votes as long as they are in line by seven pm... in west point, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.

Voting polls are open statewide tomorrow from seven to seven ... if you are casting your ballot