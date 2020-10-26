Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clay County Voting

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Clay County Voting

Clay County Voting

Procedures the Clay County Circuit Clerk's Office are taking to make sure voters can vote safely on November 3, 2020.

Clerks offices are preparing polling locations for in-person voting for what could a record-breaking presidential election... w-t-v-a's bronson woodruff is in clay county where he spoke with one circuit clerk today about how workers are getting ready for this historic event.

Std."

"we will, first of all, be asking for patience from everybody because we will be limiting the amount of people in at one time."

That's just one of the efforts the circuit clerk's office is making to keep voters safe on november third.

Brown explained the office is asking everyone to wear their masks when they come inside.

"when they go in to vote, first off, to sign in, there is plexiglass in front of them and the workers."

She said there will be hand sanitizer and masks ready for anyone who needs them.

Brown explained poll personnel will give voters each a stylus pen to use for the t-s-x machines... they get to take the pen with them when they leave.

"the cards that go in the machine, once those are used and the voter as handled those, we will be cleaning those off again."

Standup: "brown said if a person has coronavirus or has been quarantined not to worry..

They can still vote on the curbside."

"it's gonna be a busy day, and we hope for things to go as smoothly as possible."

Reporter outro: across the state, people will be able to cast their votes as long as they are in line by seven pm... in west point, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.

Voting polls are open statewide tomorrow from seven to seven ... if you are casting your ballot




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JJMille86630981

J. J. Miller @GeorgeTakei I voted first day of early voting in Clay County, Florida. At almost 72 years of age and having lived… https://t.co/ajB7EmZzA8 3 hours ago

Clay_Masters

Clay Masters RT @hellokatepayne: Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert reporting a lot of interest in curbside voting today, on the last day of early vo… 5 hours ago

LetNYvote

Let NY Vote ☎️ 866-OUR-VOTE RT @OCBOE: As of this evening the stat totals for Onondaga County are: Early Voting Ballots Cast by Site Today (total) Armond Magnarelli 1… 19 hours ago

MirrorHall_Clay

Clay Carlisle RT @PricklypearCat: Don't eat your ballot! 🚫 Instead drop it off in an official drop box, find out where you can deliver it in person in y… 21 hours ago

OCBOE

Onondaga County BOE As of this evening the stat totals for Onondaga County are: Early Voting Ballots Cast by Site Today (total) Armond… https://t.co/gRoak8u0hC 1 day ago

Perry_Grossman

Perry Grossman These are what early voting wait times should be (well, except Clay, but 39 minutes is forgiveable when @OCBOE is d… https://t.co/5w0lvCVYCh 1 day ago

Smudgie_the_cat

Smudge C RT @OCBOE: As of this evening the stat totals for Onondaga County are: Early Voting Ballots Cast by Site Today (total) Armond Magnarelli… 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

KC metro election officials weigh in on security of votes [Video]

KC metro election officials weigh in on security of votes

One of the biggest questions surrounding the 2020 presidential election has become, “Is my vote secure?” 41 Action News took that question to local and state election officials to get some answers.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:36Published
KC metro election boards see surge in poll workers [Video]

KC metro election boards see surge in poll workers

The 2020 presidential election is on pace to see high turnout across the Kansas City metro. Combine that with the need for more, larger polling locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there was..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:51Published
Clay County voters break single-day early voting record [Video]

Clay County voters break single-day early voting record

Voters in a Wabash Valley county have broken an early voting record.

Credit: WTHIPublished