Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus: 'We Love What They Did'

In videos posted on Twitter, a group of cars and pickup trucks — many adorned with large Trump flags — can be seen riding alongside the campaign bus on Friday, and at times boxing it in, as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin.

At one point, one of the pickup trucks can be seen colliding with an SUV that was driving behind the bus.