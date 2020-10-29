Vienna terror attack: Armed police chase down attackers

Footage has emerged of the moments after an armed attack in the Austrian capital Vienna on Monday November 2.

Sankari RT @Independent : Vienna terror attack - live: ‘Armed and dangerous’ gunmen remain at large, as two dead and 15 wounded https://t.co/HJAazBn… 10 minutes ago

Maria Josee RT @BBCWorld : A number of suspects armed with rifles launched the assault in six locations in central Vienna, police say Austrian Chancell… 4 minutes ago

Ex-Labour🌹Neisha RT @SkyNews : Authorities said there were “several suspects armed with rifles” amid a suspected terror attack in Vienna. Read the latest he… 54 seconds ago