Trump says 'good television' is coming election night
Trump says 'good television' is coming election night
U.S. President Donald Trump completed stop three in Traverse City, Michigan as he continued on a five-stop campaign tour of battleground states on Monday (November 2).
Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election
Former President Barack Obama told a rally in Georgia that voters 'have thepower to change America'. During his speech, Mr Obama also criticised DonaldTrump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Obama compares Trump to a 'two-bit dictator'
Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the results of Tuesday's upcoming election, likening him to strongmen..
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election
Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
President Donald Trump is allegedly planning to declare victory if he's look "ahead" on election...
If President Trump comes out and prematurely claims victory on Election Night, what will television...
(CNN)"Florida, Florida, Florida," said the late Tim Russert on election night in 2000, a prescient...
