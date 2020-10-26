Trump says 'good television' is coming election night Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:32s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published Trump says 'good television' is coming election night U.S. President Donald Trump completed stop three in Traverse City, Michigan as he continued on a five-stop campaign tour of battleground states on Monday (November 2). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Will Steakin RT @maggieNYT: “Just stand...good luck on television tomorrow,” Trump says to Corey Lewandowski and Dave Bossie in Wisc. Bossie, one of the… 42 seconds ago Maggie Haberman “Just stand...good luck on television tomorrow,” Trump says to Corey Lewandowski and Dave Bossie in Wisc. Bossie, o… https://t.co/Fy26CNo01o 1 minute ago peacekeeper @AdamParkhomenko There would be a good time for respected news agencies to just outright call Trump a liar. Or they… https://t.co/n2aUpMsUa0 1 day ago Unemployed Good Life If I've already voted, there should be a button on my television remote that replaces all election news with re-run… https://t.co/WvGB3YzJnw 1 week ago