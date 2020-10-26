Global  
 

Trump says 'good television' is coming election night

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Trump says 'good television' is coming election night

Trump says 'good television' is coming election night

U.S. President Donald Trump completed stop three in Traverse City, Michigan as he continued on a five-stop campaign tour of battleground states on Monday (November 2).


Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election [Video]

Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election

Former President Barack Obama told a rally in Georgia that voters 'have thepower to change America'. During his speech, Mr Obama also criticised DonaldTrump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states [Video]

Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.

Credit: ABC Action News

Election Day, Rush Limbaugh and voting by mail: Readers sound off

 Whether supporting Trump or Biden, there's one thing everyone agrees on: It's a critical election. Vote.
USATODAY.com

Obama compares Trump to a 'two-bit dictator'

 Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump for casting doubt on the results of Tuesday's upcoming election, likening him to strongmen..
USATODAY.com

The One Pollster in America Who is Sure Trump is Going to Win

 Robert Cahaly's polls have Arizona, Michigan and Florida in the president's column. It's hard to find another pollster who agrees with him. But they..
NYTimes.com

Some Regions Still Experience Slow Delivery of Mail Ballots

 In the final days of voting, the Postal Service is struggling to ensure timely delivery of ballots in parts of key battleground states like Pennsylvania and..
NYTimes.com
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election [Video]

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election

Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Trump Reportedly Plans to Declare Premature Victory in Election Night Speech if it Looks Like He’s Ahead

President Donald Trump is allegedly planning to declare victory if he's look "ahead" on election...
Mediaite


What will TV and social networks do if Trump prematurely declares victory?

If President Trump comes out and prematurely claims victory on Election Night, what will television...
Upworthy

Trump's big problem in Florida

Trump's big problem in Florida (CNN)"Florida, Florida, Florida," said the late Tim Russert on election night in 2000, a prescient...
WorldNews


wsteaks

Will Steakin RT @maggieNYT: "Just stand...good luck on television tomorrow," Trump says to Corey Lewandowski and Dave Bossie in Wisc. Bossie, one of the…

maggieNYT

Maggie Haberman "Just stand...good luck on television tomorrow," Trump says to Corey Lewandowski and Dave Bossie in Wisc. Bossie, o…

Peacekeeper876

peacekeeper @AdamParkhomenko There would be a good time for respected news agencies to just outright call Trump a liar. Or they…

unemployed_good

Unemployed Good Life If I've already voted, there should be a button on my television remote that replaces all election news with re-run…


Presidential Candidates Make Final Campaign Stops On Eve Of Election Day [Video]

Presidential Candidates Make Final Campaign Stops On Eve Of Election Day

Natalie Brand reports on President Trump and former VP Biden campaign in battleground states before Election Day (11-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
US Election 2020: Three elders reveal what it takes to be a leader [Video]

US Election 2020: Three elders reveal what it takes to be a leader

From deep in the Maasai lands of Kenya to high in the mountains of Tibet, we found this advice for Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate
Kenosha Becomes Important Stop On Presidential Campaign Roadmap [Video]

Kenosha Becomes Important Stop On Presidential Campaign Roadmap

President Donald Trump was headed back to Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, the night before Election Day. CBS 2's Chris Tye explores how Kenosha has become politically important.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago