Former President Barack Obama Rallies Support For Joe Biden At FIU
CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the former president's visit the night before Election Day.
PantherNOW As Election Day is less than 24 hours away, former President Barack Obama spoke at the Modesto Maidique Campus @FIU… https://t.co/k0oNcEEuJn 1 minute ago
Frederick Hollingsworth RT @ABC: Former Pres. Barack Obama: "If President Trump and your senators had been focused on COVID from the beginning instead of their por… 6 minutes ago
gamingspharemanlia RT @politico: Former President Barack Obama made a concerted effort to turn out disaffected Black voters in Atlanta, using local civil righ… 12 minutes ago
Trivia King RT @CNN: Joe Biden's campaign is dispatching former President Barack Obama to Atlanta on Monday in a bid to finish Democrats' four-year pro… 19 minutes ago
Liiamarie @FoxNews BARACK OBAMA IS NOT MY PRESIDENT! @realDonaldTrump is my PRESIDENT! PLEASE STOP REFERRING TO THE MOST CORR… https://t.co/7mXQ3Io1bB 21 minutes ago
Enrique Delvalle RT @wsvn: LIVE: Former President Barack Obama is hosting a campaign event in Miami on behalf of Joe Biden. https://t.co/TpzEEws6A2 27 minutes ago
blueyes 1664 RT @thehill: "That's what I do! That's what I do!"
INSANE SHOT! Former President Barack Obama sank an incredible 3-point shot while campai… 29 minutes ago
G. DeYoung Former President Barack Obama ripped Donald Trump's pandemic rallies and his suggestion that he would soon fire Dr.… https://t.co/u8obOOxbNo 34 minutes ago
Joe Biden Holds Drive-In Rally On North ShoreFormer Vice President Joe Biden made several stops in the Pittsburgh area one day before Election Day. KDKA's Nicole Ford has more.
Election Tension: Many In Bay Area Fear Unrest In Wake Of Upcoming VoteWith Election Day just hours away, people and businesses throughout the Bay Area were bracing for potential unrest. Juliette Goodrich reports. (11/2/20)
Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US electionFormer President Barack Obama told a rally in Georgia that voters 'have thepower to change America'. During his speech, Mr Obama also criticised DonaldTrump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.