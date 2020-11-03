Bihar Polls: Polling underway in 94 constituencies in the second phase|Oneindia News

Global  
 

As the political battle rages on in poll bound Bihar, Polling for the second phase is underway in 94 constituencies.

In these 94 seats, spread across 17 districts, 1,463 candidates are in the fray and nearly 10 per cent are women and one transgender.

The second phase will seal the fate of many high-profile candidates including the RJD's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, four ministers from the current JDU government and the son of senior politician and actor Shatrughan Sinha, Luv, among others.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for voting as well as to ensure that social distancing is maintained and there is no risk of the spread of Coronavirus.

Campaiging for the third phase of Bihar Polls is underway with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taking part today.

