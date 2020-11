A fourth person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have links to Islamic State.

In the past month, France has witnessed a wave of heinous terrorist attacks. On October 16, Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by Abdullakh Anzorov, an..

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Islamic State militants in Afghanistan stormed Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian..

Islamic State militants in Afghanistan stormed Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador, sparking an hours-long gun..

Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after ‘terrorist’ attack Several suspects armed with rifles opened fire at six locations in the Austrian capital; police operation still ongoing.

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has vowed “decisive action” against the perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Vienna that left three people dead and..

Authorities said a suspect they killed was an ISIS sympathizer. Gunmen opened fire in at least six locations.

Police killed one suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest. Other attackers may still be on the run.