Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist'

Polls suggest that the key female demographic is deserting Donald Trump in significant enough numbers to influence the outcome of the election. His support is particularly weak amongst middle class females, who helped him win in 2016. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:03Published
The differences in approach to foreign relations between President Trump and his democratic rival Joe Biden are arguably as pronounced as any two candidates from their parties have ever been. They have contrasting views on Russia, North Korea, China and the European Union amongst others. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:20Published
Joe Biden was not yet 30 when he won an election to become a US Senator - but his victory was immediately marred by tragedy when his wife and one of his children were killed in a car crash. Euronews plots his course to within touching distance of the Oval Office. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:25Published
Tamil Nadu's Thulasendrapuram, a native village of US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is all decked up with hoardings showing support to her. The villagers offered prayers at a temple for her victory in US elections. Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in 2020 presidential elections.