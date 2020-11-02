Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist'

Lady Gaga’s plan to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden has riled up Donald Trump and his campaign.

It might not be clear Tuesday which party won a Senate majority because vote tallies could take days to finalize because of mail-in ballots volume.

Villagers of TN's Thulasendrapuram offer prayers for victory of Kamala Harris in US elections Tamil Nadu's Thulasendrapuram, a native village of US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is all decked up with hoardings showing support to her. The villagers offered prayers at a temple for her victory in US elections. Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in 2020 presidential elections.

Joe Biden: the long road to the White House, navigating family tragedy Joe Biden was not yet 30 when he won an election to become a US Senator - but his victory was immediately marred by tragedy when his wife and one of his children were killed in a car crash. Euronews plots his course to within touching distance of the Oval Office. View on euronews

The latest US election news in four sentences and how Lady Gaga got involved in an unusual debate.

President Trump has a thought or two about big-name music acts who perform for Joe Biden these days -- especially Jon Bon Jovi, whom he claims is a total..

Lady Gaga urges US voters to back Joe Biden Singer Lady Gaga gave a spirited endorsement of Joe Biden and condemnation ofDonald Trump at Mr Biden's final rally in Pittsburgh the night before the USpresidential election.

Democrat Joe Biden got all five votes for President when the town of Dixville Notch voted just after midnight on election day. President Donald Trump won the..

Trump and Biden: a contrasting approach to foreign relations The differences in approach to foreign relations between President Trump and his democratic rival Joe Biden are arguably as pronounced as any two candidates from their parties have ever been. They have contrasting views on Russia, North Korea, China and the European Union amongst others. View on euronews

Trump struggling with key female demographic - especially middle class women Polls suggest that the key female demographic is deserting Donald Trump in significant enough numbers to influence the outcome of the election. His support is particularly weak amongst middle class females, who helped him win in 2016. View on euronews

The Trump campaign is criticizing 'anti-fracking activist' Lady Gaga, who will be joining Joe Biden...

Music superstar Lady Gaga got into an unlikely Twitter feud Sunday with President Donald Trump's...

In a scathing press release, the Trump campaign noted that Lady Gaga had shared a link to the group...