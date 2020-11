Villagers of TN's Thulasendrapuram offer prayers for victory of Kamala Harris in US elections



Tamil Nadu's Thulasendrapuram, a native village of US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is all decked up with hoardings showing support to her. The villagers offered prayers at a temple for her victory in US elections. Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in 2020 presidential elections.

