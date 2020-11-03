Kamala Harris’ ancestral village celebrates election win
A village in southern India erupted with joy as Kamala Harris became the first woman of colour elected US vice-president.
Ancestral village of Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu celebrates her victoryResidents of Thulasendrapuram, ancestral village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made 'rangoli' to congratulate her on the victory. Rangoli read "Congratulations Kamala Harris pride of our..
America Celebrates Biden VictoryAcross America, people took to the streets to express their joy, jubilation and relief that president-elect Joe Biden has beaten President Donald Trump.
Billboards back Kamala Harris in her Indian ancestral villageBillboards wishing success for vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris are seen on display in her ancestral Indian home village.