Ancestral village of Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu celebrates her victory

Residents of Thulasendrapuram, ancestral village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made 'rangoli' to congratulate her on the victory.

Rangoli read "Congratulations Kamala Harris pride of our nation".

Kamala Harris has made history by becoming America's first woman Vice President elect.


Vice-president elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to the women [Video]

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to the women

Ms Harris said she was thinking of her mother and “the generations of women,black women, Asian, white, Latina, native American women who throughout ournation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight”.

US election: Biden, Harris commended for victory speeches

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have spoken for the first time since the news broke about their victory.The pair took the stage..
Most grateful to my mother: Kamala Harris [Video]

Most grateful to my mother: Kamala Harris

In the first address, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris expressed gratefulness towards her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for her victory. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible. I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.

This jumbo with 'bob-cut hairstyle' plays harmonica for her fans [Video]

This jumbo with 'bob-cut hairstyle' plays harmonica for her fans

An elephant in Mannargudi is famous for her unique hairstyle known as Bob-Cut Sengamalam. The mahout of the beautiful elephant takes special care of her hair. Sengamalam's hair is washed three times a day during summer season and at least once a day in other seasons. The jumbo from Tamil Nadu's Mannargudi has her own fan base for her unique hairstyle. Sengamalam lives at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple of Mannargudi, her Bob cut hair was unique in the country. Sengamalam was brought to the Rajagopalaswamy Temple from Kerala in 2003. Her mahout Rajagopal is responsible for her unique fringed hairstyle which requires a lot of maintenance and care. The mahout has also installed a special shower worth Rs 45,000 to keep her cool during the hot summer months.

Tamil Nadu: Income Tax department detects Rs 1,000-crore black money after raids on Chennai IT infra firm

 It said the raids were carried out on November 4 at five locations in Chennai and Madurai.
Diwali arrives a bit early at Kamala Harris's ancestral village in Tamil Nadu

It is an early Diwali for the residents of Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village in Tamil Nadu of...
Posters in Tamil Nadu village as people pray for Kamala Harris win in US polls

As millions of US citizens queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of...
Kamala Harris inspires women leaders in her ancestral Indian village

In the state of Tamil Nadu, where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago,...
BIDEN-HARRIS: Kamala Harris says while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last [Video]

BIDEN-HARRIS: Kamala Harris says while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last

Kamala Harris says while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last

Kids react to our first Black Female VP [Video]

Kids react to our first Black Female VP

Young Girls talk about what it means to have our first Black Female VP

Massachusetts Politicians Congratulate Joe Biden After Winning Presidential Election [Video]

Massachusetts Politicians Congratulate Joe Biden After Winning Presidential Election

Mass. Governor Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and Mass. Senator Elizabeth Warren congratulated Joe Biden after winning the 2020 presidential elecion.

