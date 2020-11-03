Ancestral village of Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu celebrates her victory

Ms Harris said she was thinking of her mother and “the generations of women,black women, Asian, white, Latina, native American women who throughout ournation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
In the first address, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris expressed gratefulness towards her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for her victory. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible. I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.
An elephant in Mannargudi is famous for her unique hairstyle known as Bob-Cut Sengamalam. The mahout of the beautiful elephant takes special care of her hair. Sengamalam's hair is washed three times a day during summer season and at least once a day in other seasons. The jumbo from Tamil Nadu's Mannargudi has her own fan base for her unique hairstyle. Sengamalam lives at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple of Mannargudi, her Bob cut hair was unique in the country. Sengamalam was brought to the Rajagopalaswamy Temple from Kerala in 2003. Her mahout Rajagopal is responsible for her unique fringed hairstyle which requires a lot of maintenance and care. The mahout has also installed a special shower worth Rs 45,000 to keep her cool during the hot summer months.