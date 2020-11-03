Billboards back Kamala Harris in her Indian ancestral village
Billboards wishing success for vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris are seen on display in her ancestral Indian home village.
Indian village with Kamala Harris links shows its support for US vice president hopefulHarris has rarely delved into her Indian heritage, but that has not stopped Indians from claiming her as their own.View on euronews
Indian village where Kamala Harris' grandfather was born prays for her winA village in southern India's Tamil Nadu state held a special prayer for US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris on November 4.
Harris’ family village in India roots for her election victoryResidents of U.S. Democratic vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris's ancestral village in southern India are hopeful that they will see her win in the Nov 3 U.S. elections.