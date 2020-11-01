'Vote like your life depends on it' says Lady Gaga at Biden rally
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:32s - Published
2 minutes ago
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52 Published now
Lady Gaga urges US voters to back Joe Biden Singer Lady Gaga gave a spirited endorsement of Joe Biden and condemnation ofDonald Trump at Mr Biden's final rally in Pittsburgh the night before the USpresidential election. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published on November 3, 0833
Biden pitches to Pittsburgh's Black voters Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..
USATODAY.com
11 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Donald Trump is now calling out Lady Gaga. The 74-year-old President of the United States called out...
Just Jared - Published
15 hours ago
In a scathing press release, the Trump campaign noted that Lady Gaga had shared a link to the group...
FOXNews.com - Published
12 hours ago
Lady Gaga made an appearance in Pennsylvania on Monday night (November 2) to speak at Joe Biden‘s...
Just Jared - Published
10 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources