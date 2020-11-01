'Vote like your life depends on it' says Lady Gaga at Biden rally

Joe Biden is telling Black voters in Pittsburgh to turn out to help him win the all-important state of Pennsylvania. Speaking at an outdoor rally in Homewood,..

Lady Gaga urges US voters to back Joe Biden Singer Lady Gaga gave a spirited endorsement of Joe Biden and condemnation ofDonald Trump at Mr Biden's final rally in Pittsburgh the night before the USpresidential election.

Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago. Gloria Tso reports.

Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message Rapper Eminem has given U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden permission to use his classic 8 Mile track for a new campaign ad, which debuted on Monday, on the eve of the general election.

Today is the day. It's Election Day and President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will now wait for the votes to be counted.

Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist' Lady Gaga’s plan to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden has riled up Donald Trump and his campaign.

Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms Lady Gaga gave presidential hopeful Joe Biden an election eve boost on Monday when she urged supporters to vote for him at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lady Gaga made an appearance in Pennsylvania on Monday night (November 2) to speak at Joe Biden‘s...

In a scathing press release, the Trump campaign noted that Lady Gaga had shared a link to the group...

Donald Trump is now calling out Lady Gaga. The 74-year-old President of the United States called out...