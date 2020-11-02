Global  
 

Donald Trump bashes Lady Gaga

Donald Trump bashes Lady Gaga

It seems Donald Trump isn’t a Gaga fan: as he has recently bashed her for supporting Joe Biden.


Donald Trump repeatedly mispronounces Lady Gaga’s name in toe-curlingly awkward final campaign rally

During his final day on the campaign trail Donald Trump went on a bizarre rant about Lady Gaga, but...
PinkNews - Published

Trump Takes Shots at Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi and Jay-Z in Pennsylvania

President Trump has a thought or two about big-name music acts who perform for Joe Biden these days...
TMZ.com - Published

Lady Gaga finds mention in campaign speeches as Donald Trump, Joe Biden prepare for final push

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden as latter ropes in Lady Gaga for a rally in Pittsburgh.
DNA - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



India's Hindu fringe group holds prayers for Trump [Video]

India's Hindu fringe group holds prayers for Trump

A Hindu right-wing group in New Delhi held special prayers for U.S. President Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections on Tuesday (November 03).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published
Presidential candidate brings Lady Gaga [Video]

Presidential candidate brings Lady Gaga

Presidential candidate Joe Biden brings out Lady Gaga to perform during his election even stop.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:37Published
Biden Leads in Four Key States as Election Nears, Poll Reveals [Video]

Biden Leads in Four Key States as Election Nears, Poll Reveals

The new Times / Siena College poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading over President Donald Trump.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published