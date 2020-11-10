Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark Veterans Day.

Monument dedicated to the services of an unknown soldier and to the common memories of all soldiers killed in war

Joe Biden marked Veterans Day Wednesday with a visit to the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia, where he laid a wreath. The president-elect made a brief foray..

President Donald Trump has observed Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery. It was his first public appearance after spending the last several days holed up..

President Trump made his first public appearance in five days on Wednesday, visiting Arlington National Cemetery with first lady Melania Trump. Mr. Trump placed..

President Trump has attended his first official post-election event for Veteran's Day in the US as he remains defiant about his defeat to Joe Biden.The President..

