Arnold Schwarzenegger slams low turnout at L.A. National Cemetery for Veterans Day

Arnold Schwarzenegger was left "upset" by the turnout at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Veterans Day in the U.S.


Arnold Schwarzenegger Pissed More People Don't Visit Deceased Vets

 Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't like how folks who cram into a Trump rally call themselves patriots, yet don't show up in the same numbers to pay their respects to..
Man Carves Sculpture Of Dwayne Johnson From A Tree [Video]

The Rock has been crafted from an oak tree. Talented sculptor James O'Neal has painstakingly fashioned Dwayne Johnson from wood. The life-like sculpture was carved from a single piece of a red oak log. It stands 8' 3" tall, weights 428 pounds, and took just over 6 months to complete. James, from Bridgeton, New Jersey, has previously crafted homages including Sylvester Stallone's Rocky character, as well as the Austrian oak himself: Arnold Schwarzenegger. He tells Cover Images (COVER-IMAGES.COM): “I have not heard if Dwayne has seen it yet, but I did hear that he was told about it last week, so hopefully he will reach out. It is my ninth full size statue."

11/11/20: Red and Blue

 Pres. Trump refusing to accept election results; Honoring America's veterans on Veterans Day
WWII pilot hits the skies to celebrate 100th birthday

 In honor of Veterans Day, we salute an extraordinary WWII fighter pilot, who is still flying — 72 years after the war. Captain Harry Moyer is at the controls..
WWII fighter pilot takes to the skies on 100th birthday

 In honor of Veterans Day, CBS News salutes an extraordinary World War II fighter pilot, who is still flying 75 years after the war.
WATCH LIVE: Trump Visits Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day Observance, First Appearance Since Election Called for Biden

President Donald Trump will visit Arlington National Cemetery to take part in an observance...
It's National Happy Hour Day! [Video]

It's National Happy Hour Day! Happy hour refers to a time of day bars and restaurants tend to offer food and drinks at a discount.

93-Year-Old Veteran Honored [Video]

Dr. Frank Edwards from Brownsville was honored for his bravery in combat during World War II.

World War 2 planes fly over historic LA shopping district for Veterans Day [Video]

World War 2 planes flew over the famed Farmers Market and The Grove in Los Angeles on November 11 as a salute to Veterans Day.

