'Non-Scalable' Fence Likely to Be Erected Around White House

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
'Non-Scalable' Fence Likely to Be Erected Around White House
Sources say the fence will surround the perimeter of the White House.

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

US Election: 'Non-scalable' White House fence, stores in New York and Los Angeles boarded up

 The most famous shopping strips in the United States are unrecognisable as retailers board up their stores or block passing traffic entirely, bracing for..
New Zealand Herald

‘What is wrong with these people’: Melania condemned Trump staffers for not wearing masks

 Melania Trump took Covid-19 precautions around the White House more seriously than her husband, Donald Trump, according to a new Bloomberg report that purports..
WorldNews
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election [Video]

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election

Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Feds to Erect Massive Fence Around White House for Election Day, Says Report

A huge “non-scalable” fence is reportedly going up around the entire perimeter of the White House...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


White House constructing fence to protect from election protests

Crews at the White House will begin building a “non-scalable” fence around the entire complex,...
Upworthy - Published


The key states needed to win the White House race

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
The Growing List Of Ex-Trump Administration Officials Who Are Voting For Biden [Video]

The Growing List Of Ex-Trump Administration Officials Who Are Voting For Biden

When it comes to his Cabinet, President Donald Trump has certainly lived up to his 'Celebrity Apprentice' catchphrase, 'You're fired.' Whether they left because they resigned or were fired, the list..

Credit: Wochit
Non-scalable Fence To Be Built Around the White House

A non-scalable fence is reportedly being built around the White House. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Credit: Veuer