Physicists Create Smallest Ship On Earth

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
A group of physicists say they have created the smallest ship on Earth that is small enough sail down the inside of a human hair.

Netherland’s Leiden University physicists Rachel Doherty, Daniela Kraft and colleagues, 3D printed the miniscule vessel to follow bacteria known as microswimmers to better understand how they work.

The boat measures an incredible 30 micrometers or about 0.001 inches.

They also printed spiral shaped particles which rotate along while they are propelled through water, and other shapes including a Star Trek-style spaceship.

In future the technique could also be used to create synthetic microswimmer that can travel through the human body to diagnose conditions or deliver targeted drugs.


