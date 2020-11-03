Biden jokes about declaring premature victory

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday joked that the five unanimous votes he won in the tiny township of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, could justify declaring victory, saying that he would take a cue from President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump welcomed rap superstar Lil Pump on stage during the final rally of his election campaign, introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’ before correcting himself.
The 20-year-old hip-hop artist has been a strong and vocal Trump supporter, promoting MAGA 2020 via his social media accounts.
Many celebrities have not kept their presidential choice a secret, with Lady Gaga taking to the stage at Joe Biden's last rally in Pittsburgh, urging voters to back the Democratic candidate.
The polls opened shortly after midnight for the U.S. presidential election at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. With only five residents, the polls closed just a few minutes later.
Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after thestroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of themmarking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch,near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden whowon the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, US PresidentDonald Trump won 16 votes to Mr Biden’s five. There would normally be a bigspread of food and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch thevoting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. Butthat is no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.
