Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Biden jokes about declaring premature victory

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday joked that the five unanimous votes he won in the tiny township of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, could justify declaring victory, saying that he would take a cue from President Donald Trump.


US Election Day 2020: When is it, what time do polls open, and how does voting work?

 Will Donald Trump defeat Joe Biden to win a second term in the White House? Everything we know about the 2020 presidential election so far. The 2020 US election..
New Zealand Herald
Trump welcomes rapper Lil Pump on stage and gets name wrong [Video]

Trump welcomes rapper Lil Pump on stage and gets name wrong

President Donald Trump welcomed rap superstar Lil Pump on stage during the final rally of his election campaign, introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’ before correcting himself. The 20-year-old hip-hop artist has been a strong and vocal Trump supporter, promoting MAGA 2020 via his social media accounts. Many celebrities have not kept their presidential choice a secret, with Lady Gaga taking to the stage at Joe Biden’s last rally in Pittsburgh, urging voters to back the Democratic candidate. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

Trump and Biden make last-ditch efforts to turn out voters in battleground states

 In the frantic final 24 hours of campaigning, Joe Biden and President Trump hit critical battleground states to get out the vote. CBS News political..
CBS News

Lil Pump Stumps at Trump Rally, John Legend & Lady Gaga for Biden

 President Trump and Joe Biden brought in some of their famous friends to close out election eve ... but it was Trump who might need some reacquainting with his..
TMZ.com

Ahmaud Arbery's Mom Voting for Biden Near Location Son Was Killed

 Ahmaud Arbery's mother had a face-to-face with President Trump over the killing of her son -- but she still isn't voting for him, as she casts her ballot in the..
TMZ.com
Trump expects repeating surprise victory in traditionally blue Pennsylvania in US Presidential vote [Video]

Trump expects repeating surprise victory in traditionally blue Pennsylvania in US Presidential vote

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:49Published

Trump begins Election Day with 'Fox & Friends' interview: Live updates on Trump, Pence

 President Trump plans to spend the day making calls, giving interviews, monitoring events from the White House.
USATODAY.com

Dow rises more than 500 points on hopes election resolves stalemate over relief package

 The Dow rose more than 500 points on hopes a Biden victory and Democratic Senate mean more relief for Americans hurt by economic effects of COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Democrats hope to flip North Carolina for first time in 12 years

 Democrats are hoping to flip North Carolina back to blue for the first time since 2008, and just the second time in nearly 50 years. Recent polls show President..
CBS News

Tiny hamlet is among the first to cast midnight votes [Video]

Tiny hamlet is among the first to cast midnight votes

The polls opened shortly after midnight for the U.S. presidential election at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. With only five residents, the polls closed just a few minutes later.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published
US Presidential voting begins in tiny New Hampshire towns as clocks strike midnight [Video]

US Presidential voting begins in tiny New Hampshire towns as clocks strike midnight

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:28Published

Biden sweeps vote in tiny New Hampshire town

 Democrat Joe Biden got all five votes for President when the town of Dixville Notch voted just after midnight on election day. President Donald Trump won the..
USATODAY.com
Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins [Video]

Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins

Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after thestroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of themmarking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch,near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden whowon the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, US PresidentDonald Trump won 16 votes to Mr Biden’s five. There would normally be a bigspread of food and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch thevoting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. Butthat is no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

