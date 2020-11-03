The Scary House Movie

The Scary House Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Hendrik is sixteen, a big city kid, and vexed to learn that his mother is moving with him and his little brother Eddi to a small village in the south of Austria.

To make things worse, the locals shun the new rustic family home: Since a mother poisoned her two sons many decades ago, the house is haunted by ghosts.

When a sleep-walking Eddi starts carving strange symbols into the walls, Hendrik and his new friends Ida and Fritz set off on a quest to lift the secret of the scary house.

Director: Daniel Prochaska Producer: Gerald Podgornig, Thomas Hroch Script: Marcel Kawentel, Timo Lombeck Production Company: Mona Film Produktion Cast: León Orlandianyi, Benno Roßkopf, Julia Koschitz, Marii Weichsler, Lars Bitterlich, Michael Pink, Inge Maux, Markus Stubeier