Georgia Voting

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

We check out the voting this evening in north Georgia.

Vote, then they will be a runoff election and that election would take ice on january fifth ... high turnout of voters is also expected in the psa today are anticipating long lines and wha i believe that the swing states that second witness well scanned.

I do not live with the latest emily coming into this election day georgia is being viewed as a swing state.

Now some polls show republican president trump retaining the peach state.

Other polls are showing democratic nominee joe biden eating shop know georgia has been a republican state almost every election for almos fit the years the rare exception is jimmy carter twice and bill clinton.

According to the state.

Georgia has already been seen record turnout from voters casting absentee ballots and showing up early voting and the secretary of state is predictin nearly 6,000,000 georgians to cast a vote on this presidentia election.

This was an array show republican senator david purdue having a slight lead over democratic john also however destroyed her voter was skeptical about produced chances ... for deciding whether or run a w also some georgia voters about how such a high turnout voting can really help make change in since