US Election Day: Anxiousness rise as polls are closing in Arlington, Virginia

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:18s - Published
US Election Day: Anxiousness rise as polls are closing in Arlington, Virginia
US Election Day: Anxiousness rise as polls are closing in Arlington, Virginia

Election Day (United States) Election Day (United States) Day for the general elections of public officials in the US

US Election Day: Trump's failure to repudiate white supremacist groups [Video]

US Election Day: Trump's failure to repudiate white supremacist groups

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:51Published
US Election Day: Arizona’s 11 electoral votes could be key to Biden’s path to victory [Video]

US Election Day: Arizona’s 11 electoral votes could be key to Biden’s path to victory

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:48Published

Candidates look to Pennsylvania for the road to the White House

 Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state for President Trump and Joe Biden this Election Day. Sean Sullivan, a CBSN political contributor and national..
CBS News

Harris campaigns in Mich. hours before polls close

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has spent much of Election Day in battleground Michigan, telling voters they will decide the presidential..
USATODAY.com

Virginia Virginia State in the United States

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls [Video]

On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls

[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

Both candidates close out their campaigns in crucial swing states

 More than 100 million Americans have already cast their ballots early, and now Election Day is finally here. Joe Biden paid a visit to his childhood home in..
CBS News
Trump 'not thinking' of election night speech yet [Video]

Trump 'not thinking' of election night speech yet

President Donald Trump visited the Republican National Committee campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on election day and said, "I'm not thinking about (a) concession speech or acceptance speech yet" but added, "we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

US Election Day: Trump visits the Republican National Committee’s annex in Arlington, Virginia [Video]

US Election Day: Trump visits the Republican National Committee’s annex in Arlington, Virginia

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 02:06Published