Sarah McBride Makes US History

Democrat Sarah McBride has won the race for her state’s first Senate district.

This means she will become the first openly transgender state senator in US history.

McBride earned herself something of a national profile when she addressed the DNC in 2016.

In her speech, she celebrated the chance to elect LGBT+ candidates across the country.

McBride’s district is a solidly Democratic one, while Delaware at large is a reliably Democratic state.

She joins several other trans leaders at a federal, national, and state level.


