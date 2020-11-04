Global  
 

Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s
McBride won in Delaware to become America's highest-ranking, openly transgender official.

She took to Twitter to address her constituents after defeating Republican Steve Washington.

According to her campaign announcement, McBride interned with the Obama administration while in college.

Making her the first openly transgender woman to work in the White House as well.

Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said McBride "made history not just for herself but for our entire community.".

This victory, the first of what I expect to be many in her career, shows that any person can achieve their dream, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation, Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, via NBC News


