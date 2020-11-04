Sarah McBride to Become First Transgender State Senator in US History

McBride won in Delaware to become America's highest-ranking, openly transgender official.

She took to Twitter to address her constituents after defeating Republican Steve Washington.

According to her campaign announcement, McBride interned with the Obama administration while in college.

Making her the first openly transgender woman to work in the White House as well.

Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said McBride "made history not just for herself but for our entire community.".

