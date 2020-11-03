Global  
 

Kanye West to cast first presidential vote for himself

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
West took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that this will be the first time he's voted in a presidential election.


Kanye West writes in himself for president as wife Kim Kardashian keeps her vote to herself

 Kanye West has shared that he not only voted for the first time ever on Tuesday, but that he also voted for "someone I truly trust...me."
USATODAY.com

Kanye West Votes For Himself in 2020 Presidential Election

 Kanye West just hit the polls and cast his vote for the candidate he truly trusts ... himself. The rapper made his vote count Tuesday in Park County, Wyoming,..
TMZ.com

Kanye West Only Voted for President on His First-Ever Ballot

Kanye West is speaking out after submitting his first-ever ballot, which was solely a vote for...
Just Jared - Published


abracabogdan

abracabogdan RT @nytimes: Kanye West cast his first vote in a presidential election for himself. He wrote in "KANYE WEST" on his ballot in Wyoming, wher… 6 minutes ago

Natera74

I ❤️ NY RT @inquirerdotnet: Kanye West has finally cast his ballot for the 2020 United States elections — his first time voting ever — and he has p… 16 minutes ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer Kanye West has finally cast his ballot for the 2020 United States elections — his first time voting ever — and he h… https://t.co/OSiZWMwnyz 22 minutes ago

AvianoBrat

Don Law RT @NPR: Kanye West tweeted Tuesday that he voted for president for the first time ever, and he cast his ballot "for someone I truly trust"… 2 hours ago


