New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez easily wins a second house term|Oneindia News

New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comfortably secured a second term in Congress on Tuesday with an expected win over her Republican challenger who was outspent despite raising $10 million.

Democratic socialist Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $17 million for her second congressional campaign, making it the second most expensive House race in the country even though her primary win all but guaranteed her House seat was safe.

In 2018 she won the seat by nearly 80 percent.

Ocasio-Cortez is part of a quartet of like-minded congresswoman known as The Squad.

#AOC # AlexandriaOcasioCortez #AOCwins