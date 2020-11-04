Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'

US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'

Results of Presidential Election for United States of America are trickling in.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked supporters during an address in Washington DC.

"I thank the American people for their tremendous support.

A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it.

The results tonight have been phenomenal," said Donald Trump.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published
'A major fraud on our nation': Donald Trump casts doubt on election process [Video]

'A major fraud on our nation': Donald Trump casts doubt on election process

The US President vowed to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election and claimed a premature victory. No winner has yet been declared in the presidential race.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:30Published

US election: Five states that will determine Trump v Biden

 Dozens of states have been called in the US presidential election but it is still very much up in the air.Donald Trump claimed Florida in an early win and he's..
New Zealand Herald
Foreign Secretary confident US system will find definitive election result [Video]

Foreign Secretary confident US system will find definitive election result

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks about the US election and Donald Trump'sclaims about election fraud.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

US election 2020: How the night unfolded [Video]

US election 2020: How the night unfolded

Joe Biden and Donald Trump remain in a close battle for the White House, witha result still unclear as Americans wake up on Wednesday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published

Americans Stressing Over Election Turn to Meditation for Relief

 Americans freaking out through this volatile election season -- the most crucial of our lifetimes -- are drawing up self-care plans, and leaning into meditation..
TMZ.com

Americans Conclude an Election Like No Other, and It’s a Tight One

 Vote-counting was moving relatively slowly in some battleground states because of the scale of the turnout, a backlog of absentee ballots received by mail and..
NYTimes.com

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States of America

Hundreds of demonstrators march in Washington on election night [Video]

Hundreds of demonstrators march in Washington on election night

Chanting crowds carrying "Black Lives Matter" banners and some dressed in all black apparel held mostly peaceful marches around the downtown area of the nation's capital as the country awaits the results of one of the most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Protesters march in D.C. on election night [Video]

Protesters march in D.C. on election night

Video obtained by Reuters showed protesters marching and singing as they marched down 17th Street in Washington towards Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

Protesters take to the streets in D.C. amid election night vote tallies

 Protesters briefly scuffled with police at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

Axrtin

Axrtin 🇺🇸 The Presidential #Poll has closed! Trump winning from 89.8% and Biden 10.2%. ❤️ Thanks for voting,… https://t.co/EqGPpTLE2F 8 hours ago

Snakepri

Snak @realDonaldTrump Thanks to YOU Trump! Eveverything is looking BLUE! 👍🏼 https://t.co/e36STxyal9 1 day ago

InfosecIvy

🏳️‍⚧️ Highvy - Chaos Witch 🧙‍♀️ RT @danberger: Hope ahead of your sleep thanks to @UpshotNYT’s last pre-election analysis. https://t.co/W7ZpjUBXUh https://t.co/lobAOwx9dX 1 day ago

danberger

Dan Berger ✊🏼 Hope ahead of your sleep thanks to @UpshotNYT’s last pre-election analysis. https://t.co/W7ZpjUBXUh https://t.co/lobAOwx9dX 1 day ago

TerreRosse21

TerreRosse @dlawdovsky "The presidential election is just 5 days away. We probably won’t know who won on the night of Nov. 3,… https://t.co/LoQmefCW0G 6 days ago

TobiasSchminke

😷 Tobias Gerhard Schminke @EuropeElects Thanks to @Ireland_Thinks we were able to add Ireland to that list tonight. Trump–Biden (%) 🇮🇪 14-86… https://t.co/I2OZxO4efk 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published
'Will be going to US Supreme Court, want all voting to stop': Trump [Video]

'Will be going to US Supreme Court, want all voting to stop': Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed win in the presidential polls even as votes were still being counted, and said he'll be heading to US Supreme Court to stop "fraud" on American people. "This is a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
President Trump falsely claims victory as millions of votes remain uncounted in key battleground states [Video]

President Trump falsely claims victory as millions of votes remain uncounted in key battleground states

President Trump in a news conference from the White House early Wednesday falsely claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election and said the process was “a fraud on the American public” and an..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 20:59Published