Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here’s What Time Polls Are Closing Across the US

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Here’s What Time Polls Are Closing Across the US

Here’s What Time Polls Are Closing Across the US

The first polls will close in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 PM EST, with the rest closing at 7 PM EST.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Step-motherly treatment with Punjab is wrong: CM Amarinder Singh [Video]

Step-motherly treatment with Punjab is wrong: CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh reached Raj Ghat on Nov 04. He paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi. Punjab CM will stage 'dharna' here after President Kovind declined his meeting request. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published
Vote counting continues at TCF Center in Detroit [Video]

Vote counting continues at TCF Center in Detroit

More than 8 hours after polls closed in metro Detroit, votes are still being counted across the state and in Detroit at the TCF Center.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:48Published
GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Faces Challenge From Democrat Nom. Theresa Greenfield [Video]

GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Faces Challenge From Democrat Nom. Theresa Greenfield

Theresa Greenfield is challenging GOP Sen. Joni Ernst for US Senate in Iowa. Polls in Iowa closed at 9 p.m. local time and the results are rolling in, says Business Insider. Ernst is an Iowa Army..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published