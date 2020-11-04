Here’s What Time Polls Are Closing Across the US
The first polls will close in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 PM EST, with the rest closing at 7 PM EST.
Step-motherly treatment with Punjab is wrong: CM Amarinder SinghPunjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh reached Raj Ghat on Nov 04. He paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi. Punjab CM will stage 'dharna' here after President Kovind declined his meeting request. He..
Vote counting continues at TCF Center in DetroitMore than 8 hours after polls closed in metro Detroit, votes are still being counted across the state and in Detroit at the TCF Center.
GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Faces Challenge From Democrat Nom. Theresa GreenfieldTheresa Greenfield is challenging GOP Sen. Joni Ernst for US Senate in Iowa.
Polls in Iowa closed at 9 p.m. local time and the results are rolling in, says Business Insider.
Ernst is an Iowa Army..