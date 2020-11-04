These are the mind blowing stunts performed by a daredevil acrobat on a suspended high wire Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published 5 minutes ago These are the mind blowing stunts performed by a daredevil acrobat on a suspended high wire These are the mind-blowing, gravity-defying stunts performed by a daredevil acrobat on a suspended slack line.Ian Eisenberg performs all manner of flips and tricks and appears to be glued to the impossibly thin slackline.He films himself at highline hotspots all over Europe, including his home spot of Porto Cristo, Mallorca, Spain.Ian demonstrates all manner of stunts from 'Rocket Mount', where he hangs below the line with both hands, and then pull yourself up onto his feet - in one fluid motion.Ian, from Mallorca, said: "I felt really cool and free. It was the first time that I had the feeling that I could do anything that I could imagine on the highline."This session opened my mind to the possibility that I could take this sport to a whole new, unexplored level. I began to feel that I had the ability and creativity to express myself through the slackline in ways that nobody else ever has before.""I also filmed a stunt called the 'Rocket Mount'. I was having fun and feeling creative. Feeling the dynamics of the line and opening my mind to the new possibilities that the Rocket Mount allows."I felt excited to try new combos and trick variations that nobody else had ever done before." 0

