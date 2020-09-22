Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody by court

Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Alibag District Magistrate Court.

Goswami was arrested in early morning of November 4 from his residence in connection with a 2018 suicide case.

Speaking to ANI, Arnab Goswami's lawyer, Gaurav Parker said, "It is a big victory for us.

MCR (magisterial custody remand) is granted on the very first day.

Police custody refused and magistrate custody granted." "We have filed our bail application and it has been kept for arguments.

It will be decided tomorrow," he added.