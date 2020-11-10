Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court

Television anchor Arnab Goswami walked out of jail on November 11 evening after securing bail from the Supreme Court earlier in the day.

The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case.

Goswami and 2 others have been accused in the case relating to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother.

An alleged suicide note claimed that Goswami and the 2 others owed Naik Rs 5.4 crore.

A magistrate had sent the three accused to judicial custody till November 18.

Watch the full video for more.