Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court

Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court

Television anchor Arnab Goswami walked out of jail on November 11 evening after securing bail from the Supreme Court earlier in the day.

The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case.

Goswami and 2 others have been accused in the case relating to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother.

An alleged suicide note claimed that Goswami and the 2 others owed Naik Rs 5.4 crore.

A magistrate had sent the three accused to judicial custody till November 18.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arnab Goswami Arnab Goswami Indian journalist and television news anchor

Judging cases is my life, says Justice Chandrachud on his birthday

 Judging cases is my life and I love it, said Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the judges of the Supreme Court bench, after the day-long marathon hearing on a..
IndiaTimes

Arnab Goswami out of Taloja jail, hours after SC grants interim bail

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two others in the 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide..
IndiaTimes

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami released on interim bail [Video]

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami released on interim bail

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was released on interim bail on November 11. Supreme Court ordered the release of Arnab Goswami and other co-accused in an abetment to suicide case. Goswami was asked to pay a bond of Rs 50,000. Supreme Court directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that orders are followed immediately. The order was given by a bench headed by Justice Chandrachud. Arnab Goswami was arrested on November 04 from his residence in Mumbai.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case [Video]

Arnab Goswami gets relief: SC grants interim bail in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case. He was arrested on November 4 by Maharashtra police in a case linked to the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, who were found dead in May 2018. A magistrate had sent Goswami and 2 others to judicial custody till November 18. The Supreme Court expressed concern over state governments targeting individuals over their ideology or opinion. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:17Published

Republic TV Republic TV Indian TV news channel

Related news from verified sources

Arnab Goswami out of Taloja jail, hours after SC grants interim bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

France claims bomb attack on non-Muslim cemetary in Saudi | Oneindia News [Video]

France claims bomb attack on non-Muslim cemetary in Saudi | Oneindia News

After Pfizer, Russia claims Sputnik V is 92% effective, vaccine yet to be peer reviewed; TV journalist Arnab Goswami gets interim bail from Supreme Court; I&B Ministry to regulate online portals, OTT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published
SC grants Arnab Goswami interim bail | Cannot curtail personal liberty | Oneindia News [Video]

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim bail | Cannot curtail personal liberty | Oneindia News

The SC on Wednesday granetd bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer. The top court held a special session to hear the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published
10 years after her story helped pass the Affordable Care Act, Medina woman can't believe it could be undone [Video]

10 years after her story helped pass the Affordable Care Act, Medina woman can't believe it could be undone

As the U.S. Supreme Court considers again the fate of the Affordable Care Act, the woman who found herself in the middle of the fight to pass watches on from Medina County.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:42Published