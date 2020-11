Wisconsin’s overnight election change driven by strong Democratic support in absentee ballots



It was a drastic overnight change, with most people going to bed with President Donald Trump holding a strong lead in Wisconsin. However, just before sunrise, votes in Democratic strongholds came.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:55 Published 4 minutes ago

'Litter Hikers of America' help clean up Boynton Beach streets



Up and down South Florida, garbage can be found along our streets, parking lots, and sidewalks. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 03:08 Published 5 minutes ago