Bucs WR Antonio Brown activated for game against New Orleans Saints
The Saints have their first rematch of the season this Sunday against NFC South divisional opponent Tampa Bay.
- the saints have their first re-- match of the season this- sunday against n-f-c divisional- opponents tampa bay.- this buccaneers team, however,- is not the same - team new orleans defeated 34 -- 23 in week one.
- when these two teams first met- in new orleans in september,- quarterback tom brady was - playing his first n-f-l game- with a- team other than the patriots in- 20 seasons.
Since then, brady - has - helped lead tampa to first in - the n-f-c south and has the buc- on a 3-game winning streak.
- tampa has also made a big new - addition to their roster- recently: - wide receiver antonio brown.- after paying his eight game - suspension from the league for- violating the n-f-l's personal- conduct policy, brown has - officially joined the bucs ahea- of sunday's matchup against the- saints.
- here's what brown had to say- after his first full practice - with the team.- - antonio brown, buccaneers wide- receiver: "being sway from the- game a year and a half, just to- see, just to be able to be- part of the process.
Yeah, bein- out there with the guys was - surreal, something i- won't take for granted, - something i have a great- appreciation for, a better- - - - perspective about."
- coming off an overtime win- against the bears, the saints - go into sunday's game in tampa- bay sitting at second in the- n-f-c south - with a record of 5 and 2.
This- is what running back alvin- kamara said about heading into - game that will determine- which team will sit atop the- division.
- - alvin kamara, saints running- back: "just - playing tampa, just having the- success that i've had over the- years.
It's a division- opponent.
That's the cliche - thing to say.
We see them twice- a year, but you know it is what- it is.
I look to go into every- game and try to excel and do- what i have to do to put us in- - - - position to win."
- bucs host the saints sunday at- 7:20 pm on n-b-c.
