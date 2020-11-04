Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s - Published
US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory

US election results: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory

A look at the US election results called so far.

Key Democrat gains inWisconsin and Michigan have put Joe Biden on the verge of winning the WhiteHouse.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

No presidential candidate in modern history has refused to concede. There's no law that requires it, either.

 If Joe Biden wins, will Donald Trump concede? A concession speech isn't in U.S. law or the Constitution — it's a time-honored voluntary gesture.
USATODAY.com
Posters wishing success for Kamala Harris seen in her native TN village [Video]

Posters wishing success for Kamala Harris seen in her native TN village

Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate for Democratic party, Kamala Harris, put up in her native village Thulasenthirapuramin Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur. Kamala Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the polls. Villagers are also making rangoli in her native village hoping for her victory. According to global news agency Associated Press, Joe Biden is 6 electoral votes away from reaching the 270-mark required to win presidency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Residents Feared Low-Income Housing Would Ruin Their Suburb. It Didn’t.

 President Trump told suburban voters that affordable housing would hurt property values and increase crime. The story of one Wisconsin community challenges those..
NYTimes.com

Here's what would happen during a recount in Wisconsin

 This is not the first time a presidential candidate has requested a recount in the state.
CBS News

Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin

 CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
CBS News

US elections: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

 Joe Biden's wins in the United States battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin today have put hiim on the brink of reaching the White House.The Democrat..
New Zealand Herald

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan [Video]

'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan

Rival protests took place in Michigan as the backlash over a controversialelection continues. Donald Trump supporters stormed a convention centre todemand a stop to counting, while Democrats held a Count Every Vote protest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

US election: Angry Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, Arizona

 Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him in the two key..
New Zealand Herald

Michigan officials urge patience over ballot count

 Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson urged patience on Wednesday as counties tallied thousand of ballots that had been received on Election Day. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Post-election protests flare in US [Video]

Post-election protests flare in US

Protests have broken out on both sides of the US election, with Republicansdemanding vote-counting be stopped, and Democrats called for every last ballotto be tallied. The protests come after President Donald Trump's claims ofmajor problems with the voting and the counting.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Election results bring out protests across U.S.

 Demonstrations were across the United States, following the still-undecided presidential election. Supporters of President Trump claimed Democrats are trying to..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

US election results and maps 2020: Michigan win for Biden narrows Trump’s path to victory


Telegraph.co.uk - Published Also reported by •UpworthyBBC News


The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina

The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These are the remaining key states...
WorldNews - Published

Election live updates: Trump lawyers move to end vote counts as states fall to Biden

Where things stand this morning ... Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada hold keys to...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

DavisKerosi

luckie RT @TheEconomist: The "Blue Wall" is back: Joe Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota https://t.co/dGUfoyPekd 24 seconds ago

imranshah___

Imran Shah RT @TheEconomist: The "Blue Wall" is back: Joe Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota https://t.co/PJhrRXkJFX 54 seconds ago

guen_tai

taisam RT @guen_tai: Election 2020 live results: Michigan and Wisconsin called for Biden as Trump begins legal battles https://t.co/ZZkscks9Bh vi… 3 minutes ago

NovaBrunswick

Sabrina Gardiner 🌹 #BLM ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 RT @kylegriffin1: The Biden campaign calls the Trump camp's demands for a recount in Wisconsin "pathetic." "Plain and simple, Donald Trump… 4 minutes ago

LovelydayTech

LovelydayTech RT @One_News_Page: #USElectionResults: Wisconsin and Michigan wins put Biden on the verge of victory https://t.co/bcmygR5hcj 🇺🇸🌐 A look at… 5 minutes ago

MyspaceSorry

sorry what ? RT @TheEconomist: The "Blue Wall" is back: Joe Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota https://t.co/HHx41SWqs7 6 minutes ago

Beingzakirhsn

Zakir Hussain Congratulations President Joe Biden, All The Best, Expecting Postive moves to take the nation's Together. Biden W… https://t.co/iFQ1pLKHhR 7 minutes ago

GauthamSingh152

Gautham Singh Lodh 🍁 RT @CNNnews18: #USElections2020 - What is Samosa Caucus? Here is everything you need to know about the informal term used to refer to Ind… 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

2020 Election: Biden Projected To Win Wisconsin And Michigan [Video]

2020 Election: Biden Projected To Win Wisconsin And Michigan

CBS News projects Joe Biden is the winner in Wisconsin and Michigan, capturing 26 electoral votes and inching closer to the 270 he needs to capture the White House and deny President Trump a second..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:39Published
Trump Administration Files Suit In Michigan, Calls For Recount In Wisconsin [Video]

Trump Administration Files Suit In Michigan, Calls For Recount In Wisconsin

Democrats and critics from Wisconsin and Michigan -- both states that Joe Biden captured -- said the Trump administration’s maneuvers have a slim chance of working. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:57Published
The role Kenosha played in a historic election [Video]

The role Kenosha played in a historic election

Kenosha played a leading role in Biden's projected victory in Wisconsin.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:28Published