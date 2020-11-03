Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests erupt across the country as key states continue ballot-counting

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Protests erupt across the country as key states continue ballot-counting

Protests erupt across the country as key states continue ballot-counting

Protests took place in Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania overnight as election officials continue to count ballots.

Http://abcactionnews.com/election


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

All eyes on Nevada as Biden edges closer to magic number [Video]

All eyes on Nevada as Biden edges closer to magic number

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:37Published

Police in Nevada Reveal New Details About Episode That Left 4 Dead

 The Henderson Police Department said that officers had fired at a man who they suspected had killed two women and was holding a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in Nevada

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail..
CBS News

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

US election: Angry Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, Arizona

 Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him in the two key..
New Zealand Herald

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Will Every Vote Count in Pennsylvania?

 The day after Election Day, the count continues across Pennsylvania. But the rules are still in dispute, and legal battles raise questions about whether every..
NYTimes.com

Pennsylvania's Senator Bob Casey weighs in on the presidential race in his state

 President Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Americans from coast to coast are keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania, as the state works..
CBS News

Trump sues to stop vote counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia

 Lawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to..
CBS News

Tweets about this

bstaerkerlewis

Brenda Lewis @realDonaldTrump The FACT that you support this injustice is FACCIST Election protests erupt across the country: •… https://t.co/S2nlBi7g5u 31 minutes ago

DeborahRegister

Deborah Register #Election protests erupt across the country: • National Guard activated in Portland • Minneapolis police make arres… https://t.co/8tetybQANz 53 minutes ago

amitvikram1008

∆mit \/ikram RT @NANDANPRATIM: Visual two. Protest in Assam capital city Guwahati. Voicing their support for #ArnabGoswami and against brazen attack on… 57 minutes ago

JeepDogSnacks

jeepdog Election protests erupt across the country: • National Guard activated in Portland • Minneapolis police make arrest… https://t.co/fTV1Cx9tQQ 1 hour ago

GlennCa38969711

Glenn Campbell Use that same force and violence against these THUGS that you used against the BLM! Election protests erupt across… https://t.co/yH0ZGwXgS9 1 hour ago

mizzkarenhayes

Karen Election protests erupt across the country: • National Guard activated in Portland • Minneapolis police make arrest… https://t.co/OJGeg7oiFL 1 hour ago

4439234d179d485

Sylvia Forte Election protests erupt across the country: • National Guard activated in Portland • Minneapolis police make arrest… https://t.co/wBdENZMEr0 3 hours ago

TiffinieSimmons

Tiffinie Blue A***shameElection protests erupt across the country: • National Guard activated in Portland • Minneapolis police… https://t.co/oqIs5AEnGH 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pro-Trump crowd gathers outside key vote-counting facility in Arizona as ballot counting continues [Video]

Pro-Trump crowd gathers outside key vote-counting facility in Arizona as ballot counting continues

A crowd of pro-Trump protesters has gathered outside a key vote-counting facility in Arizona as counting continues.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
When Polls Closed On Election Day [Video]

When Polls Closed On Election Day

November 3rd, 2020 is election day. The world is anxious to see the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Each individual US state opens and closes its polls at different times on Election..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published