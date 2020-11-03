Protests took place in Nevada , Arizona and Pennsylvania overnight as election officials continue to count ballots.

Protests erupt across the country as key states continue ballot-counting

Lawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to..

President Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Americans from coast to coast are keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania, as the state works..

The day after Election Day, the count continues across Pennsylvania. But the rules are still in dispute, and legal battles raise questions about whether every..

Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him in the two key..

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail..

The Henderson Police Department said that officers had fired at a man who they suspected had killed two women and was holding a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint.

