Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Kejriwal asks Delhiites to join govt’s ‘virtual Laxmi Puja’ on Diwali

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:09s - Published
Watch: Kejriwal asks Delhiites to join govt’s ‘virtual Laxmi Puja’ on Diwali

Watch: Kejriwal asks Delhiites to join govt’s ‘virtual Laxmi Puja’ on Diwali

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt will organise a Laxmi Puja this Diwali and live stream it for people to perform the rituals at their homes.

Urging for a 'cracker-free Diwali', Kejriwal asked people to join him in Laxmi Puja which will be live-streamed from 7:39 pm.

He said that this is being done as the Covid-19 situation is worsening because of the rising pollution.

Delhi's air quality rapidly worsened to 'severe' category with the Air Quality Index of 452.

As per Central Pollution Control Board, AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be severe, which can impact healthy people and seriously affect those with existing health conditions.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported another single-day record of 6,842 Covid-19 cases.

As the daily infections inched closer to 7,000, the positivity rate continued to rise as well.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lakshmi Pujan Lakshmi Pujan Main festive day during Diwali, dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi

Please don't burst crackers at any cost: Kejriwal's appeal this Diwali [Video]

Please don't burst crackers at any cost: Kejriwal's appeal this Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Delhiites to not burst crackers on Diwali. He said, "Like last year, we'll celebrate Diwali together this year too. Please don't burst crackers at any cost. You're playing with the lives of your own family by bursting crackers. On 14th Nov, 7.49 pm onwards, all 2 crores Delhi citizens will perform Laxmi Puja together. I'll begin Puja which will be telecast live on TV."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal Indian politician

Delhiites suffer from 'poor' air quality, Yamuna exudes toxic froth [Video]

Delhiites suffer from 'poor' air quality, Yamuna exudes toxic froth

Delhiites continued to breathe poor air quality. As on November 04, the quality index stood in 'poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board. Layer of smog engulfed ITO area. "We are facing difficulties during morning walk. On top of it we have to mandatorily wear masks, both of these things together is creating problems," said a local. Another local appreciated the campaigns launched by Kejriwal-led government to combat pollution. Meanwhile, quality of Yamuna River continues to remain poor with toxic froth floating on the surface.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
‘No manufacturing units allowed in new industrial areas’: Delhi CM Kejriwal [Video]

‘No manufacturing units allowed in new industrial areas’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday no manufacturing units will be allowed in new industrial areas of the city and these zones would be available only to services and hi-tech industries. The move will also boost Delhi's economy, besides helping the city become a hub of hi-tech and service industries which include IT-enabled services, call centres, software and hardware sector, and media programme production as they will now be provided land at cheaper rates by authorities in industrial areas. The chief minister expressed hope that there would be no manufacturing industry in Delhi as their contribution to pollution is quite significant. Asserting that Delhi''s economy is mainly based on service industry, he said, hi-tech and service industry will be provided more space at cheaper rates in industrial areas. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:31Published

Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

Delhi Environment Minister on anti-crackers drive after SC order [Video]

Delhi Environment Minister on anti-crackers drive after SC order

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected cracker shops in Nai Sarak ahead of Diwali. As Supreme Court has banned the sale of pollution-causing crackers, 11 teams have been deployed to keep a check on it in the national capital. Sale of only green crackers has been permitted. Gopal Rai said, "According to the Supreme Court's direction, all pollution causing crackers have been banned. Only green crackers have been allowed. 11 teams of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) are visiting cracker shops in Delhi as part of the anti-crackers drive. The team will ensure sale and use of only green crackers." The country will celebrate Diwali on November 14 this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Farmers' union blocks Amritsar-Delhi highway to protest farm laws [Video]

Farmers' union blocks Amritsar-Delhi highway to protest farm laws

The members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their protest against new farm laws in Punjab. Protesters blocked Amritsar-Delhi highway to demonstrate on November 05. General secretary of Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said, "We are protesting against Centre and corporate system. We are allowing emergency services to pass." The farmers' union plan to block highways from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm today against Centre's farm laws. The protest will happen in around 46 places throughout India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:29Published
Delhi-NCR Pollution: CM अरविंद केजरीवाल का बड़ा ऐलान, दिल्ली मे [Video]

Delhi-NCR Pollution: CM अरविंद केजरीवाल का बड़ा ऐलान, दिल्ली मे

राजधानी दिल्ली के लोग कोरोना वायरस के दिन प्रतिदिन रिकॉर्ड तोड़ नए मामलों और दमघोंटू अबोहवा के प्रदूषण 'जहर' की वजह से पहले ही काफी दिक्कतों का सामना कर रहे थे अब आसमान में धुएं जैसी चादर ने और बेहाल कर दिया है। बुधवार को दोपहर बाद से आसमान को धुएं की घनी चादर छायी रही जिससे दृश्यता पर भी असर पड़ा। गुरुवार की सुबह भी यही हाल नजर आया। दिल्ली की हवा आज 'बेहद खराब' से 'गंभीर' श्रेणी में रही है। कल सुबह दिल्ली में हवा की गुणवत्ता में आंशिक सुधार से कुछ राहत मिली थी किंतु चंद घंटों में ही यह गायब हो गई और हवा पहले से भी अधिक दूषित हो गई।

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:13Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

What progress is being made with coronavirus vaccines? [Video]

What progress is being made with coronavirus vaccines?

Covid-19 vaccines could be rolled out in the UK within the first half of nextyear, with the NHS to prepare to deliver doses by Christmas “if they becomeavailable”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published
MP village's popular 'Khoa' in demand despite COVID impact [Video]

MP village's popular 'Khoa' in demand despite COVID impact

Demand for Khoa made in Betul's Kukroo village of Madhya Pradesh has increased, thus putting the tribal village on path to become self-reliant. Santosh Gayan, Mawa Producer said, "Kukroo's Mawa is very famous as 1 kg Mawa is derived from 4 litres milk. Even MP CM tasted our mawa and liked it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will go ahead in 2021 as a ticketed event at the SCG

 The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced next year's celebration will be a COVID-safe ticketed event at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
SBS

Air quality index Air quality index measure of pollution

Even before Diwali Delhi-NCR suffocates as AQI level touches 999 mark

 While in Delhi the AQI level was recorded at 874, it exceeded 999 in Noida, whereas in Ghaziabad the AQI level reached 767 mark. Air quality index in Greater..
DNA

Delhi AQI shows slight improvement at 280, reaches 'poor' category

 The high-speed winds helped the AQI from deteriorating, according to the scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
DNA

No improvement in Delhi's air quality, AQI remains 'very poor'

 As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI in Delhi stood at 310 on Tuesday morning.
DNA
Delhi air quality continues to be 'very poor' [Video]

Delhi air quality continues to be 'very poor'

Pollution continues to affect the quality of air in the national capital. Air Quality Index remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. In order to combat pollution, Delhi government recently launched, 'Green Delhi' application. Other campaigns like 'Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh' and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' have also been implemented to reduce the pollution.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Central Pollution Control Board Central Pollution Control Board

Related news from verified sources

Delhi govt to hold Laxmi Puja on Diwali, Kejriwal says it will generate positive vibes


Indian Express - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden ahead, Donald Trump sues in 3 states & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden ahead, Donald Trump sues in 3 states & more news | Oneindia News

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, Donald Trump seeks re-counting as key states still count votes; Republic TV promoter Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:24Published
'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim [Video]

'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:12Published