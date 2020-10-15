Watch: Kejriwal asks Delhiites to join govt’s ‘virtual Laxmi Puja’ on Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to Delhiites to not burst crackers on Diwali. He said, "Like last year, we'll celebrate Diwali together this year too. Please don't burst crackers at any cost. You're playing with the lives of your own family by bursting crackers. On 14th Nov, 7.49 pm onwards, all 2 crores Delhi citizens will perform Laxmi Puja together. I'll begin Puja which will be telecast live on TV."
Delhiites continued to breathe poor air quality. As on November 04, the quality index stood in 'poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board. Layer of smog engulfed ITO area. "We are facing difficulties during morning walk. On top of it we have to mandatorily wear masks, both of these things together is creating problems," said a local. Another local appreciated the campaigns launched by Kejriwal-led government to combat pollution. Meanwhile, quality of Yamuna River continues to remain poor with toxic froth floating on the surface.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday no manufacturing units will be allowed in new industrial areas of the city and these zones would be available only to services and hi-tech industries. The move will also boost Delhi's economy, besides helping the city become a hub of hi-tech and service industries which include IT-enabled services, call centres, software and hardware sector, and media programme production as they will now be provided land at cheaper rates by authorities in industrial areas. The chief minister expressed hope that there would be no manufacturing industry in Delhi as their contribution to pollution is quite significant. Asserting that Delhi''s economy is mainly based on service industry, he said, hi-tech and service industry will be provided more space at cheaper rates in industrial areas. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:31Published
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected cracker shops in Nai Sarak ahead of Diwali. As Supreme Court has banned the sale of pollution-causing crackers, 11 teams have been deployed to keep a check on it in the national capital. Sale of only green crackers has been permitted. Gopal Rai said, "According to the Supreme Court's direction, all pollution causing crackers have been banned. Only green crackers have been allowed. 11 teams of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) are visiting cracker shops in Delhi as part of the anti-crackers drive. The team will ensure sale and use of only green crackers." The country will celebrate Diwali on November 14 this year.
The members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued their protest against new farm laws in Punjab. Protesters blocked Amritsar-Delhi highway to demonstrate on November 05. General secretary of Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said, "We are protesting against Centre and corporate system. We are allowing emergency services to pass." The farmers' union plan to block highways from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm today against Centre's farm laws. The protest will happen in around 46 places throughout India.
राजधानी दिल्ली के लोग कोरोना वायरस के दिन प्रतिदिन रिकॉर्ड तोड़ नए मामलों और दमघोंटू अबोहवा के प्रदूषण 'जहर' की वजह से पहले ही काफी दिक्कतों का सामना कर रहे थे अब आसमान में धुएं जैसी चादर ने और बेहाल कर दिया है। बुधवार को दोपहर बाद से आसमान को धुएं की घनी चादर छायी रही जिससे दृश्यता पर भी असर पड़ा। गुरुवार की सुबह भी यही हाल नजर आया। दिल्ली की हवा आज 'बेहद खराब' से 'गंभीर' श्रेणी में रही है। कल सुबह दिल्ली में हवा की गुणवत्ता में आंशिक सुधार से कुछ राहत मिली थी किंतु चंद घंटों में ही यह गायब हो गई और हवा पहले से भी अधिक दूषित हो गई।
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:13Published
Demand for Khoa made in Betul's Kukroo village of Madhya Pradesh has increased, thus putting the tribal village on path to become self-reliant. Santosh Gayan, Mawa Producer said, "Kukroo's Mawa is very famous as 1 kg Mawa is derived from 4 litres milk. Even MP CM tasted our mawa and liked it."
Pollution continues to affect the quality of air in the national capital. Air Quality Index remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. In order to combat pollution, Delhi government recently launched, 'Green Delhi' application. Other campaigns like 'Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh' and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' have also been implemented to reduce the pollution.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, Donald Trump seeks re-counting as key states still count votes; Republic TV promoter Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody,..