Watch: Kejriwal asks Delhiites to join govt’s ‘virtual Laxmi Puja’ on Diwali

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi govt will organise a Laxmi Puja this Diwali and live stream it for people to perform the rituals at their homes.

Urging for a 'cracker-free Diwali', Kejriwal asked people to join him in Laxmi Puja which will be live-streamed from 7:39 pm.

He said that this is being done as the Covid-19 situation is worsening because of the rising pollution.

Delhi's air quality rapidly worsened to 'severe' category with the Air Quality Index of 452.

As per Central Pollution Control Board, AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be severe, which can impact healthy people and seriously affect those with existing health conditions.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported another single-day record of 6,842 Covid-19 cases.

As the daily infections inched closer to 7,000, the positivity rate continued to rise as well.