The new council members will take their oath in January.

Rochester voted for new city council members, school board members and olmsted county commissioners.

Rochester voted for new city council members.



Rochester will soon have a new city council president and three new council members.

And i had the opportunity to speak with the winner that will fill the seat for ward 2.

Incumbent michael wojcik is currently serving his 3rd term as a city council member.

On tuesday... he lost to his challenger, mark bransford by 10 percent.

After the results... wojcik tweeted this out... thanking the med city for the past three years.

This is bransford's first time running for office.

He tells me when it comes down to it... he wants to be a voice for the community.

He says he's going to walk the ward and make sure people can talk and interact with him.

As for his main pillar for the entire city... he wants to "we don't want our young people moving out of town and having the demographic getting older and older.

We also have very little retirement housing and senior housing is really, really hard to come by here.

So my main goal is to make sure that we work really diligently and hard in the city to overcome that deficiency in housing."

The new rochester city council members will be sworn into office in January.

The other new rochester city council members are brooke carlson and kirkpatrick for ward 4.