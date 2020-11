Many Florida workers are celebrating a major victory for their bottom line after voters approve Amendment 2, raising Florida’s minimum wage.



Related videos from verified sources Low-income workers celebrating Florida's minimum wage hike



Florida is the eighth state in the nation, first in the south, to raise its minimum wage to $15. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:28 Published 18 hours ago Latinos for Trump jubilant over his Florida win



Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on Tuesday night to celebrate the president’s Florida win and what they hoped would be four more years of Trump. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 1 day ago Workers, business owners and economists split on $15 minimum wage increase



Florida's minimum wage is currently 18-percent higher than the federal minimum wage rate. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:53 Published 2 days ago