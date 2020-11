Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits Against Multiple Elections Boards Across The State Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits Against Multiple Elections Boards Across The State As we wait to find out who wins Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign files lawsuits against multiple elections boards across the state, even jumping on a lawsuit filed against Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar herself; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend