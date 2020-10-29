Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shows up at Arizona Trump rally as re-election bid seems faltering

Right-wing radio host Alex Jones showed up at the 'Stop The Steal' pro-Trump gathering outside the Maricopa County Elections Office in Phoenix on Thursday night, November 5.



