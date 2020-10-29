Global  
 

President Trump supporters rally in Phoenix

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:05s - Published
President Trump supporters rally in Phoenix
President Trump supporters rally in Phoenix over handling of the election.

