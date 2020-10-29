President Trump supporters rally in Phoenix
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:05s - Published
3 minutes ago
President Trump supporters rally in Phoenix over handling of the election.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Protesters marched in Minneapolis, New York and elsewhere against President Trump, while some of his...
NYTimes.com - Published
2 days ago
The “Tonight Show” host joined his late-night colleagues in chastising President Trump for...
NYTimes.com - Published
1 week ago
Hundreds of President Trump's supporters gathered outside Arizona’s largest county’s elections...
Upworthy - Published
2 days ago
Related videos from verified sources
Trump Supporters Rally In Westchester Many Trump supporters are alleging voter fraud, like the president, but offer no evidence to back their claims. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:23 Published 15 hours ago
Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election President Donald Trump's supporters protested an election they believe is fraudulent on Thursday night (Nov. 5) in Arizona, a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential election. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42 Published 21 hours ago
Protests over vote-counting sweep U.S. cities [NFA] A second day of sometimes dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the U.S. presidential election started early on Thursday in Philadelphia and other cities as ballot counting dragged on in a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published 1 day ago