Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater

Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America on Thursday, with fatalities sharply rising due to mudslides and rivers flooding.

Bryan Wood reports.


Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America

 Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Four..
WorldNews

Tropical Storm Eta targets Gulf Coast after lashing Nicaragua

 Eta, which was once a major hurricane, is pulling away from Central America and is expected to hit Cuba and South Florida as a tropical storm.
CBS News

Florida in the path of Tropical Storm Eta

 After slamming into Central America, Eta may have South Florida in its sights.
CBS News

Florida in center of Eta's likely path after hurricane lashes Central America with rains, deadly mudslides

 The National Weather Service in Miami warned residents of the potential for heavy rain and flooding in South Florida starting Thursday night.
 
USATODAY.com

