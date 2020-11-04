Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater

Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America on Thursday, with fatalities sharply rising due to mudslides and rivers flooding.

The National Weather Service in Miami warned residents of the potential for heavy rain and flooding in South Florida starting Thursday night.

After slamming into Central America, Eta may have South Florida in its sights.

Eta, which was once a major hurricane, is pulling away from Central America and is expected to hit Cuba and South Florida as a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Four..

Parts of Central America could still see life-threatening flash flooding as Tropical Depression Eta...

Eta blamed for at least 57 deaths in Central America as it moves toward the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua,...