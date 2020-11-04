|
Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:49s - Published
Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater
Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America on Thursday, with fatalities sharply rising due to mudslides and rivers flooding.
Bryan Wood reports.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua,...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •BBC News
|
Eta blamed for at least 57 deaths in Central America as it moves toward the Caribbean
VOA News - Published
|
Parts of Central America could still see life-threatening flash flooding as Tropical Depression Eta...
Upworthy - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources