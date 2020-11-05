Presidental election results still in limbo, what the candidates are saying about the process

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

The race for the White House continues, what candidates have to say about the ongoing process.

November 16-th.

At this hour - four states are razor thin between president trump and former vice president joe biden.

News 10's jordan kudisch is in our newsroom... with the latest... on the race for the white house jon, alia..

In our last half hour - we told you what president trump was saying about the ongoing process.

The president is making claims about mail-in ballots and alleged voter fraud.

Meanwhile - joe biden is telling voters to remain calm..

And says we need to let the process run its course.

"we have no doubt that when the count is finished that senator harris and i will be declared the winners" the trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states trying to halt the process - but election officials around the country say they've seen no evidence of voter fraud.

A senior administration official tells cbs news the president may not concede the election if biden declares victory.

Of course we will continue to monitor the vote count - as well as what both sides are saying.

