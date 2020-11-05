Global  
 

Why has the Arizona vote led to media outlets having contrasting numbers for Joe Biden?

Why has the Arizona vote led to media outlets having contrasting numbers for Joe Biden?

Why are media outlets reporting different electoral college vote totals for Joe Biden and Donald Trump?View on euronews


Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Fact-checking Trump's voter fraud claims

 President Trump took to Twitter Thursday night claiming he would easily win the election with "legal" votes cast, and claimed observers were not allowed to do..
CBS News

What's happening in Arizona? Trump has drawn closer to Biden, but has fallen off pace needed to win state

 The Arizona Republic estimates there were 300,000 votes left to count statewide as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
USATODAY.com
President Donald Trump's supporters protested an election they believe is fraudulent on Thursday night (Nov. 5) in Arizona, a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential election.

US Election 2020: First they called Arizona for Joe Biden, now it's on knife edge

 First, the Associated Press (AP) and Fox News declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Now, its on razors edge. In this almost..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden takes slim lead over President Trump in Georgia

 Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Georgia overnight as the ballot counting continues. President Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016. CBS News 2020..
CBS News

Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives election update

 Joe Biden pulled ahead with a slim lead in Georgia as of early Friday morning.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump's fraud claims are baseless, offensive and dangerous for election workers

 Trump attacked what really does make America great: Transparent, trustworthy elections and our patriotic friends and neighbors who make them happen.
USATODAY.com

Trump tweets more false election fraud claims, gets restricted again

 Illustration by Alex Castro

Three days after Election Day, President Trump is still tangling with moderators in an effort to spread false claims about..
The Verge

US Election 2020: 264 or 253? Joe Biden vs Donald Trump math just got a whole lot wilder

It gets wilder by the minute. Now that two news outlets Fox and The Associated Press are holding firm...
Mid-Day - Published

Nate Silver Says Fox News and AP Projections For Biden in Arizona ‘Should Be Retracted Now’

Nate Silver Says Fox News and AP Projections For Biden in Arizona ‘Should Be Retracted Now’ As the vote continues to tighten in Arizona, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver is calling on outlets...
Mediaite - Published

Donald Trump supporters protest outside counting centre in Arizona

Protesters have gathered outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in Phoenix, Arizona as the...
SBS - Published


Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can..

As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona. But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call,..

A crowd of pro-Trump protesters has gathered outside a key vote-counting facility in Arizona as counting continues.

