Why has the Arizona vote led to media outlets having contrasting numbers for Joe Biden?
Why has the Arizona vote led to media outlets having contrasting numbers for Joe Biden?
Why are media outlets reporting different electoral college vote totals for Joe Biden and
Donald Trump?View on euronews
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fact-checking Trump's voter fraud claims President Trump took to Twitter Thursday night claiming he would easily win the election with "legal" votes cast, and claimed observers were not allowed to do..
CBS News
45 minutes ago
Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election President Donald Trump's supporters protested an election they believe is fraudulent on Thursday night (Nov. 5) in Arizona, a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential election. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
It gets wilder by the minute. Now that two news outlets Fox and The Associated Press are holding firm...
Mid-Day - Published
11 hours ago
As the vote continues to tighten in Arizona, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver is calling on outlets...
Mediaite - Published
1 day ago
Protesters have gathered outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in Phoenix, Arizona as the...
SBS - Published
1 day ago
Related videos from verified sources